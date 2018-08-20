Cloud Testing Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Cloud-based testing refers to monitoring, testing, measuring, and controlling, activities in a cloud-based environment and infrastructure by expanding the cloud technologies and solutions. Many IT organizations have categorized cloud testing as Testing as a Service (TaaS) which are used for validation of various software products owned by organizations or individuals.

Many IT giants are providing the testing products and services which use licensing model based on the cloud for their end-users. For instance, load testing which is categorized as one of the platforms for Cloud Testing Market can be accessed on demand for a product to test proprietary applications.

However, cloud-based testing platforms improve the current agile development cycles which result in continuous testing and enhances high-quality testing. Testing on the cloud also facilitates better communication in terms of strategizing, planning, and test execution process.

In the light of these factors, the cloud testing market is expected to have a significant growth over the next few years. On the flip side, the cloud testing constantly needs new environment infrastructure for developing the project and high investment for establishing the testing environment. These factors are anticipated to be one of the challenging factors for the cloud testing market over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Smartbear Software (U.S.)

Microfocus (U.K.)

Akamai Technologies (U.S.)

Capgemini (France)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Cavisson System (U.S.)

Tricentis(Austria)

Cigniti (India)

Cognizant (U.S.)

Damco Group (Testingxperts) (U.S.)

Xoriant Corporation( U.S.)

A four technologies (India)

Infostrech Technologies (U.S.)

Invensis (India)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the cloud testing market is categorized into four different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America and Europe are expected to have a significant growth the cloud testing market over forecast period owing to increase in the adoption rate of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) by IT giants such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and few start-up businesses. The U.S is considered as one of the largest markets for the cloud testing market owing to cloud-based infrastructure. Asia Pacific region is expected to be a fastest growing region in cloud testing market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries. This is due to increase in demand for cloud-based service solution by IT & telecom services providers.

Segmentation:

The cloud testing market is differentiated by component, deployment, and end-user.

By component, the cloud testing market is sub-segmented as services and platform. By services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services, implementation services, and training services. Furthermore, the platform is sub-divided into load testing, application programming interface testing, service virtualization, stress testing, capacity testing, performance testing, and others.

By deployment, the market is sub-divided into private, public, and hybrid. Lastly, on the basis of end-user, the market is differentiated into BFSI, energy & utilities, Telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality.

