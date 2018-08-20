Connect Develop Inspire Framework Copyrighted and Registered

Connect, Develop, Inspire©, the framework of Great Manager Institute™, has been patented and registered under the Copyright Act of 1957 and is now owned by Great Manager Institute™.

Great Manager Institute™ is a global educational and certification institute for People Managers, providing personalized education to managers around the world.

This framework is a representation of the instrument that the company uses in its Great People Manager™ Study, capturing team feedback from employees in a manner of assessing their managers. The products and offerings being developed abide by this framework as well, in saying that a manager’s primary role involves connecting, developing and inspiring his team.

By connecting with his team, a manager is able to form a preliminary relationship with them, to welcome them and to show that he cares for them. Through their development, he can focus on their individual development as well as their learning and growth to occupy higher positions. Ultimately, the extent to which he inspires them determines the motivation and passion they bring to their work.

The Study comprises an 18-statement survey, each statement being pegged to either Connect, Develop or Inspire. Through the responses recorded on each statement, a score can be attributed to each dimension, hence displaying the People Manager Effectiveness Index©. Further to the Study, the digital app uses these scores to build a customized profile for each manager. The app then recommends relevant courses to be completed from the array of learning modules that it carries.

By following this robust framework, Great Manager Institute™ has been able to establish its strong brand presence across the HR Spectrum and People Manager forums. Considering the current growth rate of the economy, establishing such a unique and characteristic framework required the expertise of the entire team.

The Connect, Develop, Inspire© framework plays a large role in the product that Great Manager Institute™ is building, as a step towards giving every individual the opportunity to work with a Great People Manager™.