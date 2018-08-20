Debt Helpline Guides Clients Through Various Debt Solution Options

Debt Helpline, a UK-based team of debt advisors and consultants, takes a personal approach to provide the most appropriate solutions to resolve personal debt issues.

UK’s Personal Debt Crisis

The latest April 2018 statistics from The Money Charity reveal that people in the UK have a collective personal debt of £1.58 trillion, which means that an average adult has a debt of £1,169.92. A large percentage of this debt is from secured debt while the small remaining percentage comes from credit card debt.

Students are similarly burdened by personal debt in the UK. The Money Charity’s figures revealed that full-time undergraduates from England have an average maintenance loan of £4,730, which exceeds the average maintenance grant of £789 given to successful applicants.

Personalised Approach to Debt Solutions

Considering the various types of personal debt experienced by Brits, Debt Helpline takes a personalised approach to provide the best debt solutions to clients. The company considers factors such as the nature of the debt and the amount owed by the client, along with many others.

One of the most recommended solutions is the Debt Relief Order, which is ideal for people who owe less than £20,000 with a disposable income of less than £50 per month and possess very few or no assets at all. Another method is a Debt Management Plan, which allows the debtor to have an informal arrangement with their creditor/s to help relieve payments at a more payable rate.

Debt Helpline presents bankruptcy as a last resort to resolve debt due to the legal and social challenges potentially faced by the client.

