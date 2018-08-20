Global automotive LED lighting market is estimated to value US$ 3.3 Bn over the forecast period of 2017-2026

The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2026. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global automotive led lighting market report has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, application, and region.

Light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor that releases light energy when activated. LED lights, when compared to halogen or xenon lights, are more efficient, durable, power-efficient and ambient oriented lights. These are also environment friendly and emit less carbon dioxide. Traditionally, LED lights were used for backlights. However, owing to the above-mentioned advantages, these are used for headlights, indicators, and for interiors as well. LED lighting is considered an important part of modern automobiles, and have redefined aesthetics for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Increasing growth in the automobiles industry has led to high demand for automotive LED lighting globally. Stringent government regulations regarding use of halogen and xenon lights in the recent past has fostered demand for LED lights. Advanced and innovative developments on LED lights over traditional halogen and xenon lights is key factor driving growth of the global automotive LED lighting market. Other factors fueling growth of the global automotive LED lighting market include rising sales of premium, luxury and mid-segment vehicles worldwide, increasing importance of energy-saving, changing preferences for ambient lighting, and high disposable income among consumers in developed and developing countries.