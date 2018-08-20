Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market: Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Ion-Exchange Chromatography.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market are GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Helena Laboratories, Tosoh Corporation, Merck, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Phenomenex. According to report the global ion-exchange chromatography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Growing environmental regulations and food safety analysis is the prime factor responsible for continuing growth of new ion-exchange columns each year mainly for small molecules and inorganic ions to improve selectivity and sensitivity. Moreover, due to their hardness, the new columns are packed with polymeric based materials and this trend will continue to grow over the forecast period. The demand for ion-exchange chromatography technique is on the rise in the world market, especially in studying the properties of several proteins and separation of ionic and ionizable compounds. Particularly, this study includes pharmaceutical sector for drug delivery and biotechnology sector for genetic engineering. Thus, the growing demand for ion-exchange chromatography technique in the application segment is expected to drive the growth in this market over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global ion-exchange chromatography market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global ion-exchange chromatography market is categorized into instruments, reagents and others. On the basis of end user the global ion-exchange chromatography market is categorized into pharmaceutical industry, healthcare sector and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ion-exchange chromatography market such as, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Helena Laboratories, Tosoh Corporation, Merck, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Phenomenex.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global ion-exchange chromatography market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of ion-exchange chromatography market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the ion-exchange chromatography market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the ion-exchange chromatography market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

