Polymers Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018 – 2026

Polymers account for key share of the cosmetics & personal care industry, as they are used in diverse applications such as film formers, fixatives, rheology modifiers, associative thickeners, emulsifiers, stimuli-responsive agents, conditioners, foam stabilizers and destabilizers, skin-feel beneficial agents, and antimicrobials. The usage of polymers in cosmetics is extensive; innovative advances in polymer science and nano-science are driving the creation of scientifically sophisticated products. The inclusion of polymers in personal care and cosmetic ingredients has improved the performance of several products in terms of water resistance and other long lasting properties. A wide range of natural, organic, and synthetic polymers are employed in various cosmetic and personal care products to aid applications such as surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, and rheology modifiers. Polymer ingredients are used in cosmetic and personal care products such as skin care, sun care, hair fixative and film former, color cosmetics, and toiletries.

Natural polymers such as starch, xanthan or guar gum, carrageenan, alginates, polysaccharides, pectin, gelatin, agar, and cellulose derivatives are largely used as thickening agents. They help increase the viscosity of cosmetic products. Of late, several developments have taken place to increase the usage of natural polymers in personal care products. This has led to the development of combining hydrophobic and hydrophilic polymers into block and star copolymers and thermally responsive systems.

Several innovations are being carried out in the cosmetics industry in order to meet the rise in need for cosmetics. 3D makeup printing is one such innovation, which allows the creation of custom-color makeup using the Mink printer and FDA-approved polymer ingredients. However, several concerns have been raised owing to the use of synthetic polymers in personal care ingredients, as these have several negative impacts on human as well as environment health.

Global polymers market for cosmetic ingredients: Key Segments

Based on function, the polymers market for cosmetic ingredients can be segmented into film forming, gelling agents, fixatives, thickeners, emulsifiers, foam stabilizers, and conditioners. This indicates that polymers are used in a wide range of products.

Based on type, the polymers market for cosmetic ingredients can be bifurcated into natural and synthetic polymers. Synthetic polymers are further sub-segmented into silicone, nylon, PVC plastic, Teflon, and bakelite. Natural polymers include rubber, amber, protein, and cellulose.

In terms of region, the polymers market for cosmetic ingredients can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, especially China and India, and Latin America, led by Brazil and Argentina, are projected to exhibit promising growth for suppliers of ingredients. This is largely ascribed to the rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing per capita income in these regions.

Global polymers market for cosmetic ingredients: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polymers market for cosmetic ingredients include BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., Croda International Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, and Eastman Chemical Company.

