Refurbished Medical Devices Market: Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Refurbished Medical Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Refurbished Medical Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Refurbished Medical Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market are Agito Medical, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Integrity Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Radiology Oncology Systems, DRE, Everx and Block Imaging International. According to report the global refurbished medical devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Growing medical tourism owing to increasing geriatric population base is the rising trend anticipating the growth of refurbished market. Receiving greater healthcare facilities in host country than home country due to affordability, better access to healthcare facilities and higher quality healthcare are the key factors responsible for the growth of medical tourism which directly fuels the growth of global refurbished medical devices market over the forecast period. Growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases as well as rising demand for low cost medical devices and demand for refurbished devices from private healthcare due to budget constraints is the prime factor responsible for the growth of global refurbished medical devices. Moreover, rising adoption of refurbished medical devices by developing countries and an affordable alternative to expensive devices are also the factors responsible for the growth of refurbished medical devices market.

Segment Covered

The report on global refurbished medical devices market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global refurbished medical devices market is categorized into biotechnology instruments, diagnostic imaging equipment, radiation oncology systems and minimally invasive devices. On the basis of end user the global refurbished medical devices market is categorized into private practices and hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global refurbished medical devices market such as, Agito Medical, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Integrity Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Radiology Oncology Systems, DRE, Everx and Block Imaging International.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global refurbished medical devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of refurbished medical devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the refurbished medical devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the refurbished medical devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

