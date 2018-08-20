Starpath Dolls – The Leading Name in the 18 Inch Doll Industry

Starpath Dolls is the leading name in the doll & toys industry offering the exquisite collection of beautiful and real like looking dolls and their clothes and accessories. All the items offered by Starpath Dolls are quality guaranteed and therefore our customers have always trusted us far behind our expectations. Living up to the expectations of the customers as always and try to cater the best quality product to them. The wide range of 18″ girl dolls offered by Starpath Dolls is able to meet the demands of the children as they are able to find all that they wish for at best prices.

This is for making the childhood more memorable with their favorite doll. The development of children is so very essential. Kids learn so many situations while playing with their dolls. “I started this company with guidance from my daughter who loves to read and play with dolls. Starpath Dolls are designed to inspire a love of reading while encouraging girls to see themselves in worlds outside their own.” – says Anita Winsor, Owner of Starpath Dolls.

On this website, girls, parents or gift givers can choose from four exquisite dolls — Shining Star, Wishing Star, Morning Star, and Wandering Star — and then customize their personalized adventure story in a chapter book. The dolls were created by doll designer Linda Mason. A free personalized e-book is included in the purchase of each doll.

Some of our major categories are –

18″ Girl Doll

These 18″ Girl Dolls are the wonderful companions for girls ages 3 and up. All these beautiful girls are dressed-up according to the adventure and the stories they will be creating with kids. They have a soft cloth body and her limbs are vinyl and posable. Also compatible with swappable clothing depending on the mood of children. These girl dolls are build to stand up to vigorous hours of play. There are 4 pretty girls dolls in the collection of Starpath Dolls – Morning Star, Shining Star, Wishing Star and Wandering Star.

Doll Outfits

From the wide variety of doll outfits you can have a wonderful choice for your dolls. Every outfit is designed for special occasion. Get your doll dressed up in perfect attire. Dolls outfit includes other doll stuffs also along with clothes like 18″ doll boots, doll shoes, doll beret, doll halter sweater, hair ribbon etc.. Starpath Dolls has collection of – Fresh and Fun Halter Sweater and Skirt, Sky-Blue Indian Sari, Pretty in Pink Outfit with Boots, Fairy Tale Pink Ball Gown and Sassy Blue Dress.

Doll Accessories

Doll accessories together make the story complete. 18-inch doll accessories are the extra add-on that is required for your dolls. Mysterious stray cat soft plush tiger-cat fur and magical and luxurious soft plush swan are the 8″ tall doll accessories.

Personalized Story Books/E-books with Dolls

What makes starpath dolls stand out of others is their personalized adventure story books and e-books that come along with the purchase of a doll. All Starpath Dolls comes with a unique personalized e-book containing over 20 different personalized details from your child’s life! The idea behind adventure story books is developing the love of reading books since childhood and customization will let them connect the story with their life and be in the beautiful world of imagination with their doll.

Wholesale

Along with the retail purchase, customers can also make a wholesale purchase of dolls, dolls outfits, accessories and even personalized adventure story books. All the dolls, plush soft toys and outfits are carefully packed in the visually attractive boxes.

“Starpath Dolls: Stories starring You and Your Doll!”