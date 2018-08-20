The global TV antennas market was valued approximately at US$ 0.04 Bn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global TV antennas market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global TV antennas market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global TV antennas market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region/country.