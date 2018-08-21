2018-2023 Global Dental Hand Tools Consumption Market Report

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Dental Hand Tools market for 2018-2023._x000D_
_x000D_
The dental hand tools are used manually without a power source._x000D_
The classification of dental hand tools includes cutting instruments, examination instruments and other types, and the proportion of cutting instruments in 2016 is about 56%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Dental hand tools are widely used in hospital and dental clinic. The most proportion of dental hand tools is used in hospital, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 56%.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%._x000D_
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Dental Hand Tools will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1350 million by 2023, from US$ 910 million in 2017._x000D_
_x000D_
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dental Hand Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions._x000D_
_x000D_
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:_x000D_
_x000D_
Segmentation by product type:_x000D_
Cutting Instruments_x000D_
Examination Instruments_x000D_
Others_x000D_
Segmentation by application:_x000D_
Hospital_x000D_
Dental Clinic_x000D_
_x000D_
This report also splits the market by region:_x000D_
Americas_x000D_
United States_x000D_
Canada_x000D_
Mexico_x000D_
Brazil_x000D_
APAC_x000D_
China_x000D_
Japan_x000D_
Korea_x000D_
Southeast Asia_x000D_
India_x000D_
Australia_x000D_
Europe_x000D_
Germany_x000D_
France_x000D_
UK_x000D_
Italy_x000D_
Russia_x000D_
Spain_x000D_
Middle East & Africa_x000D_
Egypt_x000D_
South Africa_x000D_
Israel_x000D_
Turkey_x000D_
GCC Countries_x000D_
_x000D_
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:_x000D_
Dentsply Sirona_x000D_
Integra LifeSciences_x000D_
KaVo Group_x000D_
TREE_x000D_
CFPM_x000D_
Prima Dental_x000D_
Brasseler_x000D_
LMDental (Planmeca)_x000D_
Medesy_x000D_
BTI Biotechnology_x000D_
Helmut-Zepf_x000D_
Premier Dental_x000D_
Karl Schumacher_x000D_
DentalEZ_x000D_
American Eagle Instruments_x000D_
Power Dental USA_x000D_
Paradise Dental Technologies_x000D_
CDM Center of Excellence_x000D_
_x000D_
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development._x000D_
_x000D_
Research objectives_x000D_
To study and analyze the global Dental Hand Tools consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023._x000D_
To understand the structure of Dental Hand Tools market by identifying its various subsegments._x000D_
Focuses on the key global Dental Hand Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years._x000D_
To analyze the Dental Hand Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market._x000D_
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)._x000D_
To project the consumption of Dental Hand Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)._x000D_
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market._x000D_
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies._x000D_
For more details visit: https://www.nxtgenreports.com/market-research-reports/2018-2023-global-dental-hand-tools-consumption
2018-2023 Global Dental Hand Tools Consumption Market Report
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Dental Hand Tools market for 2018-2023._x000D_