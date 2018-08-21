Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Size, 2024

The new Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the green & bio-based solvents and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the green & bio-based solvents market includes Cargill Inc., VertecBiosolvents Inc., BioAmber Inc., BioMCN, Corbion NV, Galactic, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Florida Chemical Company, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc, and Cobalt Technologies. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Fluctuating price of crude oil, adverse impact on the environment due to volatile organic compounds and rising adoption of green solvents in the end-user industries such as paints and coating, printing inks and others are the prime factors driving the growth of global green solvents market. On the other hand, high production cost limits the market growth to a certain extent.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of green & bio-based solvents.

Market Segmentation

The broad green & bio-based solvents market has been sub-grouped into product, and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Bio-Based Methanol

• Bio-Based Ethanol

• Bio-Based Propanol

• Bio-Based Butanol

• Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

• Ethyl Lactate

• D-Limonene

• Methyl Soyate

• Others

By Application

• Paints & Coatings

• Printing Inks

• Commercial & Domestic Cleaning

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for green & bio-based solvents in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

