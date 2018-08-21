Heart Pump Devices Market – An Overview of Growth Factors

Heart Pump Devices Market – Segmentation

The Global Heart Pump Devices Market is segmented by type, product, therapy, and end-user.

Considering type, the market is segmented into implantable heart pump devices and extracorporeal heart pump devices.

By product, the market is segmented into intra-aortic balloon pumps, ventricular assist devices, and total artificial heart. Based on ventricular assist devices, the market is again segmented into right ventricular assist devices, left ventricular assist devices, bi-ventricular assist devices, percutaneous ventricular assist devices, and transcutaneous ventricular assist devices.

With reference to therapy, the market is segmented into bridge-to-candidacy, bridge-to-transplant, destination therapy, and others.

On account of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Heart Pump Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the Heart Pump Devices Market are

Medtronic

Abbott

Abiomed

Getinge

Syncardia Systems

Teleflex

Reliantheart

Terumo

Berlin Heart

Cardiacassist

Thoratec Corporation

Heart Pump Devices Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the Global Heart Pump Devices Market owing to the increasing aging population, which eventually leads to the increasing patient population. Additionally, the increasing cardiovascular disorder rate along with rising government initiatives for the research and development of innovative and advanced products are likely to enhance the growth of heart pump devices in the North American region. The American Heart Association estimated that 31% of the deaths in the U.S. were due to cardiovascular disorders in 2015. Similarly, the American Heart Association, funded over USD 163 million during 2015 to 2016 for the research and development of 980 research projects related to cardiovascular disorders. Additionally, the firm stated that cardiovascular disorders claim more deaths than cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases. These factors are likely to drive the growth of the American heart pump devices market.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to the increasing rates of cardiovascular disorders and obesity. Additionally, the increasing government support and increasing healthcare infrastructure along with the increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments are driving the growth of the heart pump devices market in Europe. For instance, Eurostat estimated that over 19.2% of the population in Europe was aged 65 and above. This increasing older population is likely to lead to the rising patient population. These factors are likely to drive the growth of the heart pump devices market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for heart pump devices whose growth is attributed to the rising population and improved standard of living. Additionally, the increasing healthcare spending and demand for new and innovative treatment options are likely to drive the growth of the market. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions and increasing demand for diagnostic services.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness slow growth due to limited access to healthcare facilities and affordability issues among the population. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing availability of new and advanced diagnostic and treatment methods for various chronic diseases.

Heart Pump Devices Market – Overview

The Heart Pump Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Heart Pump Devices are mechanical pumps that are used to support the function of the heart and blood flow in individuals with unhealthy hearts. Heart pump devices receive blood from the lower chamber of the heart and pump it to the body and vital organs.

Major Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Continued….

