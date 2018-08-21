Logistic Software Market 2017 Trends, Size, Sales, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global logistic software market can be bifurcated as software type, end-user, and region. Based on software type, the market is segmented into warehouse management, labor management, transportation management and data management.

The global logistic software market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective software portfolio. The logistic software market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share from countries such China, India, and Japan among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high technology adoption and growing electronic industry in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The applications covered by the logistic software include automotive, government & defense, healthcare, telecommunication and it, industrial, engineering and manufacturing, oil & gas and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India. The booming healthcare and telecommunication & IT industry in North America helps to grow the logistics software demand in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing industrialization and digitalization in the emerging countries like India and Japan.

Furthermore, factors such as benefits if using Logistics Software Market such as cost and time saving, proper management of labors and emergence of digital technology in developing regions is growing demand of logistic software market at fast pace. However, some security and safety issues are the factors hampering the growth of the overall market.

Major Key Players:

Advantech Corportion

Digilogistics

UTI Worldwide Inc

Hexaware Technologies

IBM Corporation

JDA Software

Oracle

Samsung Electronics Co

SAP AG

Tech Mahindra

Regional Analysis:

The global logistic software market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Logistic software segment market globally drives the market majorly due to growing industries like automotive, oil & gas etc. Technological advancement in logistic as well as manufacturing field coupled with increasing digitalization are expected to grow the market at fast pace.

The global logistic software market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. These regions are further bifurcated into various countries including U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

North America region hold the largest share of the total logistic software market in terms of revenue followed by Europe. It is due to the presence of some high technology adoption in the region. U.S., Canada and Mexico are countries mainly contributing in the North America logistic software market. The North American system of transportation and logistics is emerging as an outcome of changes in trade and industries. The development of a globally oriented production and distribution system coupled with growing import export activities in countries increases the need of logistic software market.

Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, The United Kingdom and Sweden are the leading logistics countries in Europe as consider to the quality of transport infrastructure, efficiency of clearance process and the timeliness of shipments. The development in relationship among European countries and the international import export activities will affect the European logistics market in coming year. This will affect the demand of logistic software’s in Europe positively.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the emerging countries like India and Japan. China is the world’s largest automobile production country due to which Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global logistic software market in coming years. The rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, particularly in China helps to grow the logistic software market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, launch of the Make in India Initiative, India is poised to become the next global design and manufacturing hub which will expand the logistic software market in Asia Pacific. ‘Make in India’ program is providing lot of job opportunities in the country. India is notes as a one of the fastest growing economy in the world.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Logistic Software into software type, end-users and region.

By Software Type

Warehouse management

Labor management

Transportation management

Data management

By End-user

Automotive

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest Of Asia Pacific

