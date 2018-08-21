Microencapsulation Market Overview, Dynamics and Trends, Segmentation 2020

The growth of the global pharmaceutical industry and rising demand for functional foods has driven the microencapsulation market, states Transparency Market Research in its latest report. The report is titled “Microencapsulation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” and is available for sale on the company website. According to the report, the worldwide market for microencapsulation is likely to grow from US$4.77 billion in 2013 to US$9.13billion in 2020, developing at a healthy CAGR of 9.7% from 2014 to 2020.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microencapsulation-market.html

The global microencapsulation market is also driven by the increasing acceptance of cleaning agents and specialty detergents and the prospective demand from the paints and coatings industry. However, need for extensive research to choose core materials and the appropriate technology is anticipated to impede the growth of the microencapsulation market.

On the basis of application, the microencapsulation market is categorized into household products, pharmaceuticals, food additives, agrochemicals, and others such as commodity and specialty chemicals for industries. Accounting for more than 65% of the microencapsulation market in 2013, pharmaceuticals formed the largest application segment. Microencapsulation in the pharmaceuticals industry allows for targeted drug delivery and release, sustained and controlled release of active ingredients, and masking of chemicals odors. Microencapsulated dietary supplements, nutrients, food enzymes, preservatives, and prebiotics help improve the texture, taste, shelf life, and nutrient content of food products. The demand for antimicrobial cleaning agents and fragrant detergents, and changing consumer preferences toward prebiotics and dietary supplements is expected to make household products and food additives the fastest developing application segments by the end of the forecast period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1671

By region, the global microencapsulation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe together held 70% of the global microencapsulation market in 2013, driven by advanced healthcare industries, large-scale usage of microencapsulation technology in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research, and increased acceptance of functional food additives.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com