There’s hardly a tech entrepreneur who has never heard of microservices, an emerging style of application development. However, with all the tech disruption, most concepts don’t go beyond a buzzword. So microservices architecture can ring as yet another overhyped idea to most of us. Okay, Netflix, Amazon, eBay have migrated to microservices. So what? What with all the complexity of the MSA? What on earth can beat the good old monolith?

Life can. Business environment is all about disruption and digitization, smarter business models, faster way to market, a battle of UX’s, cloud-native & serverless all, ambient computing, and information security. New business reality asks for more flexible, resilient, fault-tolerant, device-agnostic solutions, where complexity is an intrinsic hallmark of a system excellence.

