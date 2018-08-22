Asia Pacific will show significant growth in the Dark Analytics Market During Forecast 2018 – 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Dark Analytics Market By infrastructure (Database Management, BI software, Storage, Networking, Governance, Cloud computing and Monitoring); By applications (Descriptive, Diagnostic, Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics); By industry and Geography – Forecast (2018 – 2023),” the market is driven by increased applications of the Big data applications.

North America will dominate the Dark Analytics Market

North America will dominate the Dark Analytics Market due to improved technologies to harness dark data. Europe and Asia Pacific will follow suit. Asia Pacific will show significant growth in the market due to the emergence of start-ups and the usage of analytics in enterprises in the region. Latin America and Middle East regions will also show a good growth due the implementation of data driven strategies in the business processes.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

Traditional unstructured data consists of think emails, messages, notes, documents, logs, notifications. They are text based and remain within the organisation. They are not used as they do not live in relational database, and tools required to leverage them do not exist. In these unstructured data, information on pricing, customer behaviour, and competitors are present that can be translated into data assests by multinational companies

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Extraction of valuable insights harnessed from dark data will boost the growth of dark data analytics.

Threats and risks associated with the storage of dark data propels the growth of dark analytics.

The competitive rivalry shown by various organisations enhances the growth of the Dark Analytics Market.

Key Players of the Dark Analytics Market

The key players of the Dark Analytics Market include IBM Corporation, Deloitte, SAP SE, and Teradata. IBM Corporation allows to use text analytics to discover data analytics insights from document collections. Deloitte provides an opportunity for data scientists and business leaders to unearth valuable customer and business insights. SAP SE provides a real time connected experience across enterprises by the use of advanced analytics. Teradata provides analytics at a scale, integrates best analytic engines and gives user a simple solution.

The Dark Analytics Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Increased applications of Big Data analytics will drive the demand for Dark Analytics Market.

Dark Analytics Market By Analytics Type

1. Introduction

2. Predictive

3. Prescriptive

4. Diagnostic

5. Descriptive

6. Others

1. Introduction

2. Traditional

3. Non-Traditional

4. Deep Web Data

1. Introduction

2. Enterprise

3. Customer

4. Operational

5. Others

1. Introduction

2. On-Premise

3. Cloud Based

1. Introduction

2. Retail and E-Commerce

3. BSFI

4. Government

5. Healthcare

6. Travel and Hospitality

7. Others

Dark Analytics Market Entropy

Company Profiles

1. IBM Corporation

2. Deloitte

3. SAP SE

4. Teradata

5. Hewlett-Packard

6. EMC Corporation

7. VMware, Inc.

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Apple Inc.

10. Amazon Inc.

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

