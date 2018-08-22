Invicta Russian Diver Automatic 24596 Men’s Watch: Industrial underwater wonderment

The Invicta Russian Diver Automatic 24596 Men’s Watch qualifies both as an everyday automatic or a timepiece reserved for the occasions. With a 21-jewel, automatic, Caliber LG0801B movement inside beating at 21,600 mph, the Russian Diver speaks of a rich history; its more than decent timekeeping prowess (+ 10 seconds) and a stellar presence for any wrist size.

The Invicta Russian Diver Automatic 24596 Men’s Watch has its roots in the original 1959 watch the Russian Naval Fleet commissioned for its sailors. That’s just one way the Russian Diver demands attention; rest, it’s the reliability and accuracy that fortifies its position as a piece that invades your subconscious.

The Invicta Russian Diver Automatic 24596 Men’s Watch has a striking size, bringing it a bold appearance that evolved to accommodate the demands of the field. It sports a patented design that has been created to scale the heights of adventure as much as to go with your elegant dinner ensembles. With the Invicta Russian Diver Automatic 24596 Men’s Watch on your wrist, you are never going to run into any doubt about successfully completing an assigned mission.

The Invicta Russian Diver Automatic 24596 Men’s Watch is a part of the collection that has earned its fame for being one of the most recognizable series from the brand. Its most prominent traits are a large size; a distinctive crown with a cap protector, attached by a chain to its case. All these show the lineage of the pieces it offers its tribute towards, but in an evolved form this time. A see-through, trans-lucid numberless dial makes visible its inner mechanism at work, giving just a glimpse of the most essential parts that matter the most and offer the maximum viewing pleasures.

The lume-filled, blued, stainless steel hands provide a sharp contrast both for an easy day and night viewing and its lume is extraordinarily bright to ensure a clear view under water. The originally designed dial is as expected from an Invicta Mens Watches product, the Invicta Russian Diver Automatic 24596 Men’s Watch and its solid stainless steel case is bound to take you around places without an iota of worry that usually accompanies under rough environmental conditions.

Credits also go to its flame fusion crystal atop the additionally secured rubber-guarded (from the inside) case and strikes up an example for both diversity and originality. Go for it if you are after a conservative design with plenty aesthetical aspects meeting the modern norms of a stylish dress-up!

Bottom line: The Invicta Russian Diver Automatic Men’s Watch is not for the basic watch collector. Unless you are a true enthusiast looking for something astoundingly reliable and affordable timepiece with rich history and style abound, it will be wise to leave the Invicta Russian Diver Automatic 24596 Men’s Watch alone.