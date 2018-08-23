Biochar Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2025 Forecast Report

A fresh market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) suggests that the future of the global biochar market is prosperous. And, although the market is currently in nascent stage, its stockholders will gain new revenue opportunities as a result of its diverse applications in soil amendment, greenhouse gas remediation, and energy production. The report identifies Vega Biofuels, Inc., Pacific Pyrolysis Pty Ltd, Phoenix Energy, Biochar Supreme LLC, Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Full Circle Biochar, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Genesis Industries LLC, Earth Systems Bioenergy, Pacific Biochar, CharGrow, LLC, and Cool Planet Energy Systems as some of the key companies currently operating in the global biochar market.

As per the projections of the TMR report, the demand in the global biochar market will multiply at an impressive CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, estimating it to reach a valuation of US$14,751.8 thousand by 2025, considerably up from its evaluated worth of merely US$444.2 thousand in 2016. The report also detects Federal Rural University of the Amazon, Aberystwyth University, University of East Anglia, and Massey University as some of the institutes that are currently involved in the research and production of biochar, and may redefine the future of the global market for it. As far as the share of domestic players in the global pie is concerned, the report notes high concentration of manufacturers in the region of North America. These small enterprises are completely integrated into the value chain of the biochar market, right from the production stage to its commercialization.

Based on feedstock type, the global biochar market gains maximum demand from woody biomass segment, whereas agriculture and forestry are two important application categories. Geographically, North America is most profitable region, followed by Europe, although vastly populated region of Asia Pacific is projected to increment the demand for biochar at most robust growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Increasing Usage for Soil Enhancement Driving Demand

The global biochar market is gaining traction from a number of factors, such as its growing usage for soil enhancement, escalating demand for organic food, strict government regulations for soil preservation, waste management benefits, growing investment in the bio-fuels sector, increasing environmental concerns and the consequent need to reduce greenhouse gas emission, and the availability of cheaper feedstock and management of waste disposal. Biochar is produced mainly through modern pyrolysis processes in which direct thermal decomposition of biomass waste in the absence of oxygen takes place, resulting into biochar along with bio-oil and syngas.

Biochar is rich in carbon content and is fine grained residue. Biochar can also be obtained using different technologies such as gasification and microwave pyrolysis. In the agriculture sector, biochar is primarily used to enhance soil fertility, increase yield, and provide crop nutrition. Besides improved overall productivity, biochar is also gaining considerable popularity in livestock farming as an animal feed. Owing to the surge in the food industry, the agriculture industry is expected to increasingly adopt biochar as the forecast period unfolds. On the other hand, financial barriers in a number of emerging economies and the lack of consumer awareness are a few hindrances faced by the global biochar market.

Growing Popularity of Biochar Certification Opening New Opportunities

The growing popularity of biochar certification and standards programs such as IBI Biochar Standards, IBI Biochar certification, European Biochar Certificate, and Biochar Risk Assessment Framework (BARF) is also expected to aid the global biochar market in a longer term.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, “Biochar Market (Feedstock – Woody Biomass, Agricultural Waste, and Animal Manure; Application – Electricity Generation, Agriculture, and Forestry) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025.

