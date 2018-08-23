JobiSite Designs Recruiter Website To Help Recruiters Looking For A Mobile-Friendly Website Design

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(August 18, 2018) – Nowadays, with the heavy competition among recruiters in picking the right talent for their organization, similar to the job seekers, recruiters also have a hard time in finding the right talent. So, the best thing recruiters can do is to rely on a platform that brings together job seekers and recruiters. This is what JobiSite offers.

In addition to providing the premium posting platform with an excellent set of features to make the recruitment easier for employers, JobiSite also offers the website design service to make the website attractive to the job seekers.

At a very affordable cost, they will design the recruiter website within 6 days for recruiters. The website will have 5-6 web pages. Most importantly, it will have a mobile-friendly design, professional layout and responsive. These are features that most recruiters wish that their website should have.

With the JobiSite designed website, the recruiters will get a website with 5-6 pages as mentioned earlier. The pages include contact us page, jobs page, about us page, services and home page. The jobs page of the website will show the job feature from the JobiSite job portal.

When a recruiter chooses the package given above, he will have to take care of the content for website, domain and hosting packages. However, the employer will get the right guidance from JobiSite to strike the best deal. In addition to this gig, they also offer other gigs like:

• Designing and hosting a website

• Customized software testing work on the website of recruiter

• Free marketing plan

• Social media consultation

• Premium content

These are just a few gigs as JobiSite offers many such gigs. The idea is to help both recruiters and job seekers.

From the website of JobiSite, both employers and prospective employees can get a glimpse of the resume headline along with headline of the latest job openings. It means that both the employer and the job seekers will be on the beneficial side.

Both employer and job seeker can register themselves at JobiSite. Both will get an excellent set of benefits from the services offered by JobiSite. When they offer an online tool for building a resume for job seekers, they offer the facility to create a question paper for recruiters.

So, this is the right time for recruiters to get a website with an excellent set of features that will help not just with their recruitment, but also to make their business flourish on the competitive web-world.

About JobiSite:

JobiSite provides the best web-based platform both for job seekers and recruiters. Job seekers can filter the jobs on this website based on skillset or location. This will help them with applying for the right job. In the same way, employer can be on the beneficial site in a number of ways with JobiSite.

For more information, please visit https://www.jobisite.com/g/1106-Recruiter-website

