Latest Research on Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Forecast 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Hormone Replacement Therapy Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Hormone Replacement Therapy.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market are Amgen, Genentech, Novo Nordisk, Wyeth, Bayer, MED-EL, Eli Lily, Merck & Co., Mylan Laboratories, Pfizer and others. The global hormone replacement therapy market was sized over USD 5.97 billion in 2015. The global hormone replacement therapy market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 2.0% and 2.5% during 2017-2023.

Increasing in incidence of regularly monitored formulations, technological advancement in drug delivery systems, growing awareness among the patients, reformulation of permitted drugs are the key factors driving the growth of global hormone replacement therapy market. Moreover, injectable hormones needs to be stored in cold conditions to preserve their efficiency, high cost of hormone replacement therapy treatment, and the side effect caused by hormonal replacement therapy are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Increasing frequencies of hormonal imbalance disorders and rising geriatric population suffering from these diseases are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the hormone replacement therapy market by type, by route of administration and by region. Market segmentation based on type includes growth hormone replacement therapy, estrogen replacement therapy and thyroid hormone replacement therapy. Moreover, estrogen-replacement therapy accounted for the largest market share of 63.9% in 2015. Oral, parenteral and transdermal is sub-segment of route of administration.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Americas was the largest market among the geographies and contributed over 50.9% of the revenue in the world hormone replacement therapy market in 2015. Moreover, The U.S. was the largest contributor in terms of revenue in 2015 due to the awareness about the treatment procedures. Furthermore, Europe market is expected to grow steadily because of the increased in inactive lifestyles in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increase in demand for hormone replacement therapies in countries such as Japan, Australia and China. ROW region is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of hormone replacement therapy globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hormone replacement therapy. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the hormone replacement therapy market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the hormone replacement therapy market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

