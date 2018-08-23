Major key players and drivers of the Livestock Monitoring System Market

Livestock Monitoring System Market size was around USD 582.29 million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% to reach USD 1326.5 million by 2023

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/livestock-monitoring-system-market-3912/request-sample

Major drivers of the market embody growing size of dairy farms, increasing focus of major firms on technological advancements alongside new product launches, and substantial price savings related to livestock monitoring management.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/livestock-monitoring-system-market-3912/

Progressive developments in sensor technology have been creating increasing amounts of knowledge relevant to observing animals and their atmosphere, and therefore their production, growth and health. Continuously rising demand for the massive cattle and poultry, new and advanced techniques are being used to assist the tracking and observance of animals. Poultry, cattle and other animals require absolute best living conditions to remain healthy and maximize their yield. Instrumentation failures like ventilation systems, circulation fans, heaters and air conditioners will threaten their health and might cause issues if not handled diligently.

Key factors driving the demand for livestock monitoring systems also include — increase in size and range of dairy farms, new product launches for livestock management, development of sensors which may gather a large range of data, and demand for price savings related to livestock observance & management. Constantly growing demand for the big beef and poultry, advanced techniques are being employed to assist the farmer in the observance and tracking of animals.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/livestock-monitoring-system-market-3912/customize-report

As of now, North America with its advanced farming methods remains in the position of the top market share contributor. The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to provide a huge untapped market potential to the global market in the form of emerging markets in the region.

The leading companies in the present Livestock Monitoring Market are DairyMaster, Lely Holding S.À.R.L., DeLaval, GEA Group AG, Afimilk Ltd., Communications Group Lethbridge Ltd., Sensaphone. Rugged Networks Limited, BouMatic LLC., and SCR Dairy Inc.

About MarketDataForecast™-

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626