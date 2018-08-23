Plano Sunglasses Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 7.24% Over 2023

A detailed market research study about, “Plano Sunglasses Market by Product and Material-2023” examine the performance by crystal market research. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Middle East & Africa).

Competitive Insights

The industry is defined by mergers and acquisitions by major companies in order to maintain market position. The leading players in the market are Marchon Eyewear, Oakley Inc, Ray-Ban, Charmant Group, Marcolin U.S.A. Eyewear Corp, Safilo S.p.A and Vogue Eyewear.

Industry Outlook-

The global Plano Sunglasses Market was worth USD 15.34 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 28.77 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24% during the forecast period. Plano sunglasses have been characterized as sunglasses that are fitted with lenses that are non-prescription, and in this way are not used for vision correction. They are for the most part used for aesthetic purposes and to protect the eyes against ultraviolet (UV) rays which may cause harm. Scientific investigations demonstrate that long term exposure of the eyes to UV rays makes them powerless to building up a cataract and may likewise make harm the retina. As indicated by the American Optometric Association, long term exposure to solar radiation expands the danger of macular degeneration, which can be fought by wearing shades with high eye protection factor (EPF).

Market Segmentation-

By Product: Non-Polarized, Polarized

By Lens Material: Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, CR-39

Product outlook and Trend Analysis

Ordinary non-enraptured sunglass lenses just help in diminishing the measure of visible light entering the eye. Polarized shades are useful for enhancing visual acuity and improving vision. Using vertically adjusted filters, undesirable horizontally polarized light is blocked and valuable vertical light is permitted to enter through to the eye. Polarizing lenses are fabricated by methods, for example, injection molding, vacuum forming, and casting. Polaroid Eyewear additionally uses a process called press-polishing forming.

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

