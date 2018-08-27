Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market 2018 Overview, Outlook, Segmentation, Applications, Forecast, Analysis 2023

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion is produced by an emulsion polymerization process in which the acrylic polymer droplets are emulsified in water and then polymerized. Acrylic Polymer Emulsion are versatile in nature because of the acrylic ester functionality. They possess superior properties such as low volatile emission compound (VOCs) emission rate and excellent durability which make it suitable for numerous applications in end use industries such as building & construction, paints & coatings, textiles, and others.

Rising consumer awareness regarding harmful effects of solvent based emulsion, is driving Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Growth. However, higher price of Acrylic Polymer Emulsion in comparison to conventional is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Growing demand from paper & packaging industry that include boxes, paper bags, and folded cartons is anticipated to drive the Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market growth. In addition, demand for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion is benefitting from social and regulatory intervention promoting the usage of eco-friendly emulsion. Escalating investments in the mining and construction industry along with expansion of industrial sector in developing regions is driving demand for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion.

Segmentation:

The Global Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry and region. Based on the application, market is segmented into coatings, binders, adhesives and others. Based on the end use industry, the market is categorized into paper & packaging, building & construction, paints & coatings, textile, and others. Based on region, this market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Global Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market segmentation includes its current and estimated demand in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest rate over the next six years due to increasing demand from end use industries such as paper & packaging, building & construction, and textile. The demand for acrylic polymer emulsion is expected to increase in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India due to escalating construction spending and growth of paper & packaging industry.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest regional market for Acrylic Polymer followed by Europe and North America. European countries such as Germany, UK, Sweden, and Italy have emerged as the leading consumer markets and are anticipated to witness average growth over the next few years. North America is predicted to witness steady growth in the usage of acrylic polymer emulsion over the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to be the largest Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market in the region followed by Canada and Mexico. Latin American countries, specifically Brazil, is also predicted to witness steady growth due to rapid expansion of paints & coatings and textile industries.

Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness a significant growth in the next couple of years. Rising construction activities coupled with demand for VOC free paint is expected to drive the market growth.

