Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market 2018

Global Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market Information Report, By Engine Type (Gasoline and Diesel), By Pressure (Low Pressure Pump and High Pressure Pump), By Type (Common Rail and Rotary Distributor) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

Automotive fuel injection pump is one of the most crucial vehicle parts that have gained a lot of attention among the major vehicle manufacturers. Automotive industry has become one of the major revenue generating industries and has come up with several technological advancements in engine components in the last few years, automotive fuel injection pumps being one of them. The global automotive fuel injection pump market has seen remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that, its demand is expected to grow with the CAGR of ~7.14%, during the forecast period.

The Prominent Players in The Automotive Fuel injection Pump Market Include:

Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive (UK), Robert Bosch (Germany), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Schaeffler Group (Germany), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Valeo (France), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), and Cummins, Inc (U.S.).

The global automotive fuel injection pump market has increasing and the main focus is on emission control and fuel efficiency. The automotive manufacturers have now been more focused on updating the technology for better fuel efficiency and low emission control. Automotive fuel injection pumps perform an integral function within engines and enhance their efficiency and enable a smooth run of vehicle. The fuel injection pump in vehicles, works very efficiently, transmitting the engine performance to the vehicle engine. The global automotive fuel injection pump market is mainly influenced by certain growing factors. Some of them are low emission & higher fuel efficiency, increasing sales of new vehicles, strict government regulations on reducing vehicles emission, technological advancements and emerging economies. A major hindrance could be the rising penetration of electric vehicles. Furthermore, the growing demand for gasoline engine vehicles and increasing disposable income, create major market opportunities.

The global automotive fuel injection pump market, has been segmented on the basis of engine type, pressure, type, vehicles type and region. On the basis of engine type, the market has been segmented as gasoline engine and diesel engine. Gasoline engine is expected to dominate the global market by engine type, in 2016, in terms of market revenue. On the basis of pressure, the market has been segmented as low pressure pump and high pressure pump. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as common rail and rotary distributor. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Among these, passenger vehicles segment has accounted for the highest market share, in 2016, in terms of revenue.

Geographically, the global automotive fuel injection pump market has been divided into the major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among these regions, Asia Pacific region has dominated the global market due the driving factors such as strict regulation on vehicle emission, rising disposable income and growing new vehicle registration. During the last few years, APAC has sold the highest number of vehicles, where countries such as China, Japan and Indonesia, contribute majorly. Moreover, the growing demand for passenger vehicles has become a major driving factor for APAC region. North America is the second leading region, in terms of revenue. Whereas, Europe holds the third leading region.

The report for Global Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

