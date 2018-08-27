Dental Prosthetics Market to Perceive High Growth USD 5659.4 million till 2023

Complete Study of “Dental Prosthetics Market” Research Report is added on MarketResearchFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Report covered In a Segregated way like Segmentation with sub segments, Growth Barrier, Major Drivers, Renowned Players strategies and Mega Trends. Outlet till 2023

Dental Prosthetics Market – Insights:

Dental prosthetics or prosthodontics have become highly common for the improvement of appearance and function of teeth which are damaged or have been lost due to unfortunate circumstances such as accidents. Market Research Future has recently published a comprehensive report which extensively analyses the global dental prosthetics market. The market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2023 and reach an approximate value of USD 5.6 million by the end of the assessment period.

Dental care has grown considerably in the recent years, and consumers have become increasingly aesthetic focused which has driven the demand for dental prosthetics. Social media and the increasing influence of celebrities on picture sharing platforms such as Instagram have prompted an inclination toward achieving an aesthetic appearance which is influenced by beauty ideals presented on such social media websites. Moreover, emerging economies are witnessing a rise in per capita income which has resulted in higher disposable incomes, thus increasing the demand for prosthetic procedures. Incidentally, dental prosthetic procedures are more affordable in certain countries, thus encouraging increased dental tourism.

Digitalization of the dental industry has begun taking root. However progress is slow, and adoption of new technologies is low, thus restraining the growth of the global market. However, implant and prosthetic technology is constantly improving and is expected to produce opportunities for market growth.

Prominent Players for Dental Prosthetics Market:

Institut Straumann AG

Henry Schein

Zimmer Biomet

Ivoclar Vivadent

Nobel Biocare

Osstem Prosthetics

DENTSPLY Sirona

And others.

Market Segmentation:

The global dental prosthetics market is segmented on the basis of type, type of material, end-user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into denture, crown, bridges, veneer, abutment, and inlays. Bridges make up the majority of the market due to the consistent demand for these prosthetics.

By type of material, the market is segmented into porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM), metal, all-ceramic, and others. Of these, the PFM segment accounts for over a third of the total share due to the natural look this material lends and the strength that it has. Moreover, PFM doesn’t chip as easily as pure porcelain or all-ceramic.

By end-users, the market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, and dental research laboratories.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the market with a majority share due to the regions inclination toward the latest in medical advancements and the presence of a large patient pool that are demanding dental prosthetics. Europe closely follows North America in terms of market size due to a similar growth pattern

meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising disposable incomes in the region as well as the rise of dental tourism which attracts international patients and market players. Patients travel to these countries to leverage affordable dental prosthetic and cosmetic services. Market players from around the globe have identified this trend and are strengthening their market position in the emerging economies of the region such as India, China, and South Korea.

