Industrial Protective Clothing Market Key Players Analysis, Industry Survey and Strategic Outlook till 2022

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market is expected to gain a significant CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Industrial protective clothing forms as one of the most interesting textile segment for protective clothing. The manufacturing sector engaged in manufacture of industrial protective clothing and new fibers when developed with unique properties, they are often considered to be suitable for industrial protective clothing. Industrial protective clothing must ensure protection from extreme cold, protection from radiation, protection from bacterial/viral infection, protection from harmful chemicals and protection from extreme heat or fire.

On a commercial basis, industrial protective clothing enjoys significant market position from occupational hazard point of view and rising importance. Driving factors responsible for the growth of industrial protective clothing market includes growing concerns for worker safety in industrial units and also existence of government norms and regulations stringent by nature, are known to contribute to this market. Additionally, awareness for workforce safety is an inducing factor for the growth of industrial protective clothing industry.

Based on segmentation by type, industrial protective clothing market includes aramid & blends, polyamide, polyolefins and blends, PBI, UHMW polyethylene, cotton fibers and laminated polyesters. Based on segmentation by application this market includes thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility and biological/radiation. Based on segmentation by end-user, industrial protective clothing market includes oil &gas, construction & manufacturing, healthcare & medical, mining, firefighting & law enforcement and military.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in Industrial Protective Clothing Market Report

3M

Ansell

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Honeywell International

Kimberley-Clark

Teijin Arami

Ahlsell

Alpha ProTech

Drger

Asatex

Australian Defense Apparel and many others

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,

Chemical Protection Clothing

Thermal Clothing

Clean Room Clothing

Mechanical Protection Clothing

Other Industrial Protective Clothing

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Fire Department

Military

Oil Industry

Laboratory

Others

Geographically, industrial protective clothing industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America market is expected to gain a significant growth in the forthcoming period owing to presence of stringent norms by government and favorable reimbursement against any occupational hazards. APAC market is also expected to gain a positive traction in the upcoming period due to rise in occupational hazards. MEA regions are also expected to show a growth due to rising awareness for worker safety.

