Ring Main Unit Market Top Producers and Consumers Report, 2018

This report studies the global Ring Main Unit market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ring Main Unit market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa). In an electrical power distribution system, a ring main unit (RMU) is a factory assembled, metal enclosed set of switchgear used at the load connection points of a ring-type distribution network. It includes in one unit two switches that can connect the load to either or both main conductors, and a fusible switch or circuit breaker and switch that feed a distribution transformer.

The metal enclosed unit connects to the transformer either through a bus throat of standardized dimensions, or else through cables and is usually installed outdoors. Ring main cables enter and leave the cabinet. This type of switchgear is used for medium-voltage power distribution, from 7200 volts to about 36000 volts. Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global ring main unit market by 2023 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. There has been growing power demand in Asia-Pacific, as a result of which, substantial investments have been made in the region to augment power generation capacities. These investments are expected to boost the demand for ring main units.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

• ABB

• Schneider

• Eaton

• Siemens

• GE

• Lucy Electric

• Larsen & Toubro

• LS Industrial Systems

• Ormazabal

• Tiepco

• Crompton Greaves

• Enetec Electric & Electronic

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze and study the global Ring Main Unit capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

• Focuses on the key Ring Main Unit manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

• Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

• To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

• To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.