The First Results Are Amazing – Our Tilt to Chinese Market Opportunities – Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Advisory Services

Following the augmentation in the Chinese equity capability by opening new resources in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Advisory Services has posted the first results.

“We have listen to our clients and we have done a great deal of research and due diligence before we made the step towards increasing our involvement in the Asian and predominantly Chinese market, but we can say today that we have took the right path and we are seeing the results, in a far better way that we anticipated … “, Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory Deputy President, Global Head of Investment and CIO-International, Karl Ebel.

Designed for Insights Intensity

The colossal Chinese market is characterised by an intensity of information that demands a whole new level of research and connectivity that the Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory team is purposefully designed for. With diverse and complementary experience, the team is adept in navigating and staying ahead in a fast evolving China.

Being on the ground, Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory has an intuitive understanding of the Chinese Market and its nuances.

Furthermore, the Firm benefits from its unique and long-established partnership with TYC Fund Management Co. Ltd.

An early entrant to China, Talbot, and Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory is plugged into TYC’s local information network and frequent company engagement. The two partners work very closely in mining market intelligence and generating investment ideas.

Institutional DNA

Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory further leverages its research advantage with institutional discipline in portfolio construction. Looking beyond crowded trades, the China equity team invests with high conviction in growth stocks with the potential for sustainable returns.

Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory Deputy President, Global Head of Investment and CIO-International, Karl Ebel said, “China is transforming quickly, and we believe it is most prudent to invest in it as a stock-picker. We have widened and deepened our bench strength in China equity, building a team with experience that is bespoke to China’s evolving nature and stage of development.

In sports, championships often go to the teams with the deepest bench because they have great ability to withstand adversity and the unknown.”

Our China team is backed by the domain knowledge of our Asian equity team with members who have been investing in China for some 20 years, and our access and connectivity to domestic information networks through joint venture partner, TYC.”

About Talbot:

Talbot Krue Rowe and Hill Private Wealth Advisory is having a proud history of identifying and partnering with quality boutique asset managers, offering high-grade investment solutions to institutions, financial advisers and direct investors. Our team provides a full suite of corporate services, including distribution, marketing, compliance, finance, HR, technology and administrative support.

Contact Us:

Helena Tikieonis

Director of Public Relations for TKRH

Baltic St W – Crescent Row, London, EC1Y 0SG, UK

enquiries@tkrhpwa.com