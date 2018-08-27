What Business Travelers Want From Luxury Hotels

As a corporate traveller, there are a myriad of things that you look out for in a luxury hotel just like any other traveller- a spacious room, a bed that is comfortable and enough attention to make the most of your trip. What makes you a bit different though, are the little specific needs that can make your business trip more convenient.

Here are some details about what exactly a business traveller expects from a luxury hotel:

Fast, free Wi-Fi

Numerous researches have made it pretty clear now that a reliable Wi-Fi is the most important feature that most business travellers look out for in a hotel. While it is difficult to find a hotel these days that does not have a Wi-Fi, the accessibility and availability of the same is another story to tell. Most luxury business hotels provide the guests with free Wi-Fi in their rooms and public areas. Charging a fee for internet availability is a thing of the past now.

Comfortable workspace

The last thing that a business traveller needs after a long haul flight is an uncomfortable space to work at. No one wants to feel like sitting in a box, especially a business traveller. Many business hotels these days have come up with multi-purpose furniture arrangements instead of a table and chair that has been traditionally used. The beds are made these days with ergonomic headboards and various hotels have also introduced mobile desks that can be kept on your lap while sitting on the sofa or bed.

Wellness Options

If you are a business traveller yourself, you would know what a whacky schedule you work on. But travelling for work does not mean you have to get off your fitness regime, right? While most hotels have an in-house gym to work at these days, many luxury hotels have come up with facilities that go beyond your traditional gyms. Some hotels offer a free yoga mat and 24 hour yoga and Pilates channel on TVs. Many hotels also have a morning “power hour” in which the hotel provides a free bottled water, granola bars, jogging maps and free fitness coaches to begin your day the right way.

Up-to-date technology

Other than a reliable internet, a business traveller also expects cutting edge technology from the hotel to make the business trip as smooth as possible. Many luxury hotels have now started providing iPad to their guests, for example. There are other hotels that offer voice controlled temperature and lighting options.

Many b2b travel websites offer options to choose among hotels that offer such services to enable you to choose services that you may need the most. This makes your hotel booking convenient and quicker.

