2D Cell Culture Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Becton Dickinson, Corning, Greiner Bio-One International Ag, Merck Millipore, Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biomedtech Laboratories, Bio-Techne, Cedarlane Laboratories and GE Life Sciences. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Trend Outlook-

The 2D Cell Culture Market is expected to garner substantial market share by 2023, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. A cell culture is a system by which cells are grown under laboratory controlled conditions generally outside their natural environment. Cell culture varies from one type to another depending on type of cell, medium used to grow cells and physico-chemical environment used for rapid proliferation and growth of the cells. Cell cultures are inseparable tool that is used for wide range of application ranging from basic analysis of cells to in vitro oncological studies. 2D Cell cultures are one of the most commonly used cell cultures for in vitro cell studies. These cell cultures are being used since 1900s. 2D cell culture systems are grown on flat Petri dishes made up of plastic. These cells are then placed on coated surface where they are anchored and spread. Besides using Petri dishes, scientists have been growing 2D cells on biologically derived support such as collagen or fibers and more recently hydrogels such as polyacrylamide gel.

Market Segmentation-

2D Cell Culture Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Skin

Lung

Brain

Kidney

Liver

Breast

Other Types

2D Cell Culture Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Pharmaceutical

Stem Cell Research

Comparative Genome Sequencing

Bio production

Food Application

Bioenergy

Environment Testing and Toxicology

Agriculture

2D Cell Culture Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Brief Research Study About 2D Cell Culture Market

These cell culture systems are widely used in in vitro research owing to number of reasons such as well-established cell lines, less expensive and can be cultured in large quantity and easier observation of cell development as compared to other types of cell culture systems.

2D cell cultures are widely used to induce artificial proliferation in cells by use of enzymes for understanding disease pattern as well as to discover potential drug for treatment of various diseases.

The cells can be isolated for measurement and experimentation in numerous ways. Cells can be purified conveniently from blood but the only cells that have the ability to grow in culture are the white cells. By the enzymatic digestion from enzymes like pronase, collagenase or trypsin that assist in breaking down the extracellular matrix, cells that are mononuclear can be discharged from soft tissues.

As cells normally continue to separate in culture, they grow and occupy the area or volume that is available which can lead to numerous issues as listed below:

1. Cellular differentiation can take place due to cell-to-cell contact.

2. Diversity in the pH of the growth media.

3. Deficiency of nutrients in the growth media.

4. Aggregation of dead cells.

5. Cell-to-cell contact can led to contact inhibition causing the cells to stop separating.

Application of cell culture in two dimension (2D)

Study of stem cells, molecular biology and tissue engineering dominantly includes cultures of cells on plastic dishes that are flat. This procedure is known as two dimensional cell culture which was developed in the year of 1885 by Wilhelm Roux. From the advent of polymer technology comes up today’s definitive plastic dish used for 2D cell culture that is generally known as Petri dish. The interest in matrix fitness is excelling that is useful for:

Fibrosis

Self-renewal of stem cell

Cancer cell phenotype

Lineage specification

Regional Insights

Geographically, the 2D Cell Culture market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the world. Rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson disease around the world is anticipated to boost the development of the market in developing as well as developed countries.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

