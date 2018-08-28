Cyber Security Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of 10.35% by 2022

Cyber Security -Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Cyber Security Market was worth USD 58.13 billion in the year of 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 173.57 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.35% during the forecast period. The development of cloud storage has expanded the risk of data breaches and cybercrimes. The organization of Internet of Things (IoT) is opening up surfaces of attacks, utilizing vulnerabilities for network frameworks. This is bringing about the implementation of wireless and endpoint security. Vendors of cyber security are concentrating on susceptibility assessment along with the traditional security highlights. The unification of use and cloud security technologies with systems, for example, network behavior analysis, machine learning, and threat analytics is developing toward proactive cyber security systems. The developing economies, for example, Hong Kong, India, South Korea, and China, have high motivating forces in fortifying their IT foundation. The developing IT and administration part in India has empowered government foundations to underline on launching activities, for example, Digital India Program and e-Tourist Visa conspire for supporting the development. Such a misuse of IT foundation is anticipated to remain a predictable challenge by hacktivists and cybercrime gatherings.

Cyber Security -Industry Competitive Insights:

The Prime players in the market are Trend Micro, Check Point Software Technologies, Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited, Fortinet Inc and Cisco Systems. Security specialist co-ops are boosting the modernity of their administrations by acquiring other security suppliers to expand their offerings. For example, in August, Lighthouse Security Group LLC was acquired IBM by to incorporated Lighthouse’s identity and access administration offerings into managed security services of IBM.

Cyber Security -Industry Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The BFSI section is anticipated to encounter a solid development in the cyber security market in the upcoming years. The segment is expanding its cyber security expenditure in light of the developing breaches and risks. The expanded utilization of versatility channels for financial transactions and correspondence is expanding the susceptibility for cyberattacks. Banks have actualized a two-factor confirmation for online and mobile banking, which has a high exposure to threats because of the risks like loss of gadget and frail passwords. The defense/government segment is changing progressively as dangers from regular exercises are not any more the main concerns. The assignment of resources for growing investment and research and development of defense programs are foreseen to remain the key patterns in the cyber security industry. For example, the United States President proposed a financial plan of USD 14 billion for 2016 for the digital security endeavors over the administration to shield the private and government systems from cyber assaults.

The Cyber Security Market is segmented as follows-

Cyber Security Market, By Component, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Solutions

Unified threat management

IDS/IPS

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Identity Access Management (IAM)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Risk and compliance management

Other Solutions

Services

Professional services

Managed services

Cyber Security Market, By Security Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Enterprise security

Cloud security

Network security

Application security

Other Security Types

Cyber Security Market, By Deployment, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Cloud

On-premise

Cyber Security Market, By Organization, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Small and medium enterprises

Large enterprises

Cyber Security Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Defense/government

Other Applications

Cyber Security -Industry Regional Outlook:

In 2015 Asia Pacific represented more than 21 percent share of the global industry. The expanding dependence on the Internet has expanded vulnerabilities, giving chances to programmers and assailants. South Korea, Singapore, and Singapore have expanded the extent of their cyber policy structure and the viability of their execution. Nonetheless, nations, for example, Australia, India, and China are concentrating on bringing together the organization of the cyber policy under the government divisions. Latin America is expected to be a developing locale over the gauge time frame. The area has one of the most elevated penetrations of cell phones prompting vulnerabilities for digital assaults as these gadgets are a simple focus for malware attack, stressing the requirement for the advancement of compelling cybercrime security and policies.

Major TOC of Cyber Security Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

Chapter2. Executive Summary

Chapter3. Market Overview

Chapter4. Cyber Security Market, By Component

4.1. Introduction

4.2. The Cyber Security Market Assessment and Forecast, By Component, 2012-2022

4.3. Solutions

4.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type, 2012-2022 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

4.3.3. Unified threat management

…

Chapter5. Cyber Security Market, By Security Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. The Cyber Security Market Assessment and Forecast, By Security Type 2012-2022

5.3. Enterprise security

5.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

5.4. Cloud security

5.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

5.5. Network security

….

Chapter6. Cyber Security Market, By Deployment

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cyber Security Market Assessment and Forecast, By Deployment, 2012-2022 ($Million)

6.3. Cloud

….

Chapter7. Cyber Security Market, By Organization

Chapter8. Cyber Security Market, By Application

Chapter9. Cyber Security Market, By Region

Chapter9. Company Profiles

Chapter10. Global Cyber Security Market Competition,by Manufacturer

Chapter11. Cyber Security Market Forecast (2018-2023)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

List of Figures

Figure 1.Cyber Security Market Share, By Component, 2012 & 2022 ($Million)

Figure 2.Cyber Security Market Share, By Security Type, 2012 & 2022 ($Million)

Figure 3.Cyber Security Market Share, By Deployment, 2012 & 2022 ($Million)

Figure 4.Cyber Security Market Share, By Organization, 2012 & 2022 ($Million)

Figure 4.Cyber Security Market Share, By Application, 2012 & 2022 ($Million)

Figure 5.Cyber Security Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Continue…

