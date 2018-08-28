Methyl Jasmonate Market Competition, Value chain Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Methyl Jasmonate Market: Overview

Methyl Jasmonate (MeJa) is a methyl ester of jasmonic acid. Plants produce jasmonic acid and MeJa in response to many biotic and abiotic stresses (particularly herbivory and wounding), which build up in the damaged parts of the plant. MeJa is known to bolster plant defense against extreme temperature changes and attacks by insects, fungi, and bacteria. Jasmonates act as signaling compounds for the production of phytoalexins, a substance that is produced by plant tissues in response to contact with a parasite.

It specifically inhibits the growth of the parasite. Phytoalexins are broad spectrum inhibitors and are chemically diverse with different types of characteristics of a particular plant species. MeJa is used to stimulate traumatic resin duct production in pine trees. This can be used as a type of vaccine for defense against various insect attacks. It has a non-toxic mode of action and is present in most fruits, with especially high concentrations in apples and strawberries. It is already a part of the human diet.

Global Methyl Jasmonate Market: Drivers and Restrains

Increase in investment in research in various applications of MeJa is expected to drive the methyl jasmonate market in the near future. MeJa is anticipated to be widely used in fertilizers and insecticides. It also exhibits significant growth opportunities in the food sector. However, regulatory approvals in various regions is crucial for wide scale application of MeJa. This is the primary restraint of the methyl jasmonate market.

In terms of application, the methyl jasmonate market can be classified into crop protection, flavors & fragrance, food preservation, horticulture and others. Crop protection and food preservation are the leading segments of the methyl jasmonate market. Promising use of MeJa lies in prolonging the shelf-life of fresh fruit. Various research conducted on MeJa suggests that it reduces chilling injury as well as prevents the growth of mold on strawberries and grapes. It also stops bananas from turning brown.

