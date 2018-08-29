Compelling and Effective Pay Per Click Campaigns with Third Stage Marketing

Small businesses can establish a strong digital identity with an effective Pay Per Click Campaign. Third Stage Marketing’s digital marketing experts secure the most strategic location for sponsored links and search results pages with compelling content.

[DENVER, 08/29/2018] – Pay Per Click (PPC) campaigns take websites straight to the front page of keyword search results, unlike regular SEO. Instead of waiting months of organically rising through the ranks, PPC puts the business’ website on the front page in exchange for payment every time a user clicks the ad.

It is a convenient and cost-effective strategy that targets the right audience of the business. PPC benefits companies of all sizes, including small to medium enterprises (SMEs). For SMEs in Colorado, PPC becomes more effective combined with the local knowledge of the area and with digital marketing expertise. Third Stage Marketing provides all these factors in its effective PPC services to Denver SMEs.

PPC Management Services

Third Stage Marketing’s PPC management services provide creative strategies for businesses to get the best results for their investment. During this process, the link to the client’s website will appear on the first page of the search results. The client can choose which times it will appear, to save on costs. Its packages include the following processes:

• Keyword Research

• Ad Creation

• Account Setup

• Landing Page Development

• Tracking Installation and Testing

• Campaign Launch

• Monitoring and Tracking

• Campaign Assessment

• Analysis and Feedback

Third Stage Marketing’s team of data analysts and digital strategists will continuously monitor and analyze the campaign’s progress and provide constant feedback on how their strategy can improve. The team maximizes revenue opportunities by managing the campaign with Google AdWords.

Working with Third Stage Marketing

Third Stage Marketing’s strategies provide SMEs with quality traffic and higher conversion of clicks into paying customers. Working with the company allows SMEs to broaden their market exposure, improve their consumer base, and receive a higher return on investments.

About Third Stage Marketing

Third Stage Marketing is the leading digital marketing service provider for small to medium enterprises in Denver. Its clients can rise to the top ranks of their industry’s search landscape with its effective SEO techniques and future-proof search strategies. Its services include Local SEO, PPC Services, Social Media, and Web Development.

The company’s advanced and updated SEO strategies, combined with its in-depth local knowledge, provide its clients with cost-effective packages that will increase their consumer base, drive traffic and leads, and increase revenue.

Visit Third Stage Marketing’s website today at https://www.thirdstage-marketing.com for a free site assessment.