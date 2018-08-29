EDCare Offers Help to Patients with Binge Eating Disorder

EDCare offers treatments to patients with binge eating disorder in Denver, Kansas City, Colorado Springs, and Lincoln. In the holistic, personalized treatment program, patients participate in therapeutic activities to improve their eating patterns.

[DENVER, 08/29/2018] – EDCare caters to patients with different eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, night eating disorder, and binge eating disorder. Its recovery program allows patients to connect with those who share the same experience. The rehabilitation centers are located in Denver, Kansas city, Colorado Springs, and Lincoln.

The Symptoms and Dangers of Binge Eating Disorder

People with binge eating disorder tend to consume large amounts of food uncontrollably. Symptoms of this eating disorder include uncontrollable eating and eating too fast.

EDCare knows binge eating disorder is a serious matter that needs to be treated. It can harm the mental and physical well-being of a patient.

Patients suffering from binge eating disorder are at a risk of heart disease and sleep apnea. They may also experience episodes of stress, shame, and guilt, which can lead to depression.

EDCare’s Recovery Program for Patients with Binge Eating Disorder

EDCare uses a holistic, unique, and personalized approach to help its patients. The treatment encourages patients to take part in individual and group psychotherapy. This involves cognitive and behavioral therapies, art therapies, and cooking classes. EDCare’s Partial Hospitalization Program runs for ten hours every day. But, on weekends, patients may have a shorter schedule.

The program allows local patients to return home every day. Female patients from out of town can stay at EDCare’s Connection House. For male patients, EDCare can assist in looking for affordable housing near the rehabilitation center.

The program relies on the five pillars of empowerment: connection, acceptance, mindfulness, a sense of self, and action.

Upon completion of the program, patients transition to the Intensive Outpatient Program. Through this, EDCare establishes a continuous connection with the patients to make sure they don’t relapse.

About EDCare

EDCare is a rehabilitation center that helps in the recovery of patients with an eating disorder. Its treatment program is marked by a compassionate and empowering approach. EDCare has locations in Denver, Kansas City, Colorado Springs, and Lincoln.

To know more about EDCare’s programs, visit https://eatingdisorder.care.