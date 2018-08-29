Kapci Coatings announces the Indo Egypt venture in Paint With the Launch of green field paint manufacturing facility

In an opening ceremony which took place today at Hotel Le Meridian, Kapci Coatings India Pvt. Ltd. announced the Launch of its green field paint manufacturing facility in Obadenahalli industrial area, Doddaballapur Taluk, Bangalore Rural district in the state of Karnataka.

Ranked No. 64 globally, Kapci Coatings has been set –up to engage in the business of marketing, trading and manufacturing of automotive refinish, wood finish and decorative paints.

Kapci Coatings was founded in 1985 as a private company and was specialized in the production of car refinish paints. Kapci Coatings India started operation since 2009 through export model from Egypt and laid the foundation stone of its plant on 28th April, 2015. Kapci Coatings expected to invest USD 50 Million to meet the needs of the markets of India and ASIA markets.