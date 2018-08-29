Pain Management Devices Market: Growing Geriatric Population to Boost the Market Growth

The dynamic nature and immense potential held by the global pain management devices market have created high competitive rivalry among key players, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. Companies such as St. Jude Medical Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Boston Scientific Corp. are the torch bearers in the global arena, owing to the excellent distribution channels and extensive supply capabilities. This, along with their diversified product portfolio, ensure their prominence in the market.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pain-management-drugs-devices.html

“However, a raft of medical device manufacturers are expected to foray into the global market, which is likely to alter the current dynamics and intensify the competition over the coming years,” says TMR’s lead analyst. The global market for pain management devices is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$6.3 bn by 2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7.60% between 2015 and 2023.

Based on product, the neurostimulation devices segment will continue to be the leading revenue contributor until 2023. The commercialization of pathbreaking technologies related to neurostimulation and widening pool of patients suffering from chronic pain such as cancer and musculoskeletal pain are fuelling the dominance of the segment. On the other hand, the analgesic infusion pumps segment will exhibit a significant CAGR of 10.3% during the review period.

Geographically, North America will continue to lead the market until 2023, accounting for 48.7% of the overall market revenue. The increasing incidence of sports-related injuries and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure are translating into the greater uptake of pain management devices in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most promising region, owing to the mounting cases of diabetes and chronic wounds.

The expanding pool of patients suffering from chronic medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, osteo and rheumatoid arthritis, obesity, and spinal problems, have resulted in an increase in the incidence of chronic pain in individuals. Several studies indicate that over 20% of the adult population across the globe suffers from chronic pain.

Request for the Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1143

Nearly half of the cancer patients, worldwide, have complained about the severe pain they experience at the time of diagnosis and about 75% of them experience a gradual rise in pain with the progression of disease. Occurrence of chronic pain has also been observed in nearly 70% of patients having spinal cord injuries, 28% of patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, and 8% of stroke patients. These factors, collectively, are augmenting the demand for pain management devices.

“Aged people, who require continual medical care and interventions, represent a sizeable pool of patients suffering from chronic diseases,” says a TMR analyst. Thus, the rapidly growing geriatric population is providing a fillip to the global pain management devices market.

The soaring concerns regarding pain management devices implantation are holding patients back from adopting them. This is further compounded by the dearth of primary care professionals and pain specialists. These factors are, therefore, keeping the global pain management devices market from realizing its utmost potential. Moreover, the high purchase and procedural costs of these devices are adversely affecting the growth of the market.

In developing and less developed regions, the awareness levels pertaining to the availability and use of these devices are typically low. Along with this, there are limited number of pain clinics in these regions. Hence, the low adoption of pain management devices in these regions is negatively impacting the overall market. Nevertheless, the high unmet medical needs coupled with the rising disposable income of the populace in emerging countries are opening new avenues for players in the global pain management devices market.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1143

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/