10% Discount on Transfers for Family of Three or More Offered by St Lucia Advance Tours

Vieux Fort, Aug 2018: St Lucia Advance Tours is St Lucia’s newest tour & transfer service provider in St Lucia. The company has launched an inaugural offer where they are offering ample tour options for a family of three or more, and a discount of 10% on transfer from and to the airport.

St Lucia Advance Tours is a new tour and transfer service provider which has become popular among tourists arriving in St Lucia in a very short period. You can find a wide range of tour locations with regular shuttles from Vigie and Hewannora international airports at reasonable rates. Also, the company offers adventure and sightseeing tours with the option of individual tourist, couples, families, groups, business teams, or VIP personnel transfer service. The tour & transfer company has attracted a substantial sum of tourists visiting for warm therapeutic mud bath of the Sulphur Springs in Soufriere, and the beautiful capital city Castries, so the company has decided to offer a significant discount of 10% on transfers for a family of three and above. Travelers can avail the proposed discount at the time of booking.

With its emergence recently, the company has aimed to provide ultimate and joyous experience to their customers when visiting St Lucia. Their tour categories include packages such as full day, hiking and dawn tours and much more. The company is offering visitors a chance to customize the transfer drives that include vehicle selection and pre-arranged beverages and snacks. “At St Lucia Advance Tours, we believe in providing high-end tour & airport transfer services across the island of St Lucia that is comfortable & luxurious; we are here to ensure your visit become a part of your memories,” said a representative of the company.

St Lucia has been a land of tourist visiting from various culture & countries, so the Tour and Transfer Company extends the tour facilitating services when traveler requires additional arrangement, by contacting from the site. Visitors can check tour & transfer booking offers by visiting their website. You can also go through the rest of the site and check out their hot deals.

About the Company:

St Lucia Advance Tours is the pioneer tour & transfer company that has served travelers from around the world. We monitor all the international airlines for better tour & transfer from airports solutions to our customers. We offer the airport shuttle and tours excursions service for private & group tourist visiting St Lucia.

Contact Details:

St Lucia Advance Tours

Address: Grace, Vieux Fort, St Lucia

Phone: 758 716 5668

Email ID: booknow@stluciaadvancetours.com

Website: https://www.stluciaadvancetours.com/