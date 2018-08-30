Daewoo Silver Art is one of the best Silverware Products manufacturer in Korea

We offer high quality silverware, Brassware like silver art VIP gift, home decoration products, Korean Spoon Set, Frame, Kettle, Hand Mirror, Plate, Bowl and on. We promise to produce outstanding designs using our credibility and honesty as a foundation. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company will do our best to provide the best products at reasonable prices, complete as, and continue to do our best to please our customers. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company would like to show my appreciation to all customers who have trusted and supported us, and hope that the use of our products and services will continue.
Silverware Products are
Hammered Silver Spoon
Weight (g): 120Â±5
Size: 230Ã—40
Quality: Silver 80, 925, 99
Use: Kitchenware
Process: Forging
Kumboo Dish
Name-Kumboo Dish
Weight (g)-250Â±10
Size-17
Quality-Silver
Use-Kitchenware
Kumboo Silver Ice Bucket
Name -Kumboo Silver Ice Bucket
Weight (g)-1580Â±10
Size-150Ã—130
Quality-Silver
Use-Kitchenware
Process-Forging
Kumboo Bowl Set
Name – Kumboo Bowl Set
Weight (g) – 640Â±10
Size-100Ã—60, 130Ã—60
Quality-Silver
Use-Kitchenware
Process-Forging
Enamel Bowl Set (woman)
Name -Enamel Bowl Set (woman)
Weight (g)-640Â±10
Size-100Ã—60, 130Ã—60
Hammered Baby Spoon
Weight (g): 130Â±5
Size: 170Ã—40
Quality: Silver 80, 925, 99
Use: Kitchenware
Process: Forging
Line Kumboo Baby Spoon
Weight (g): 130Â±5
Size: 170Ã—40
Quality: Silver 80, 925, 99
Use: Kitchenware
Process: Forging
General Instructions:
The above Marketing Policy may be reviewed from time to time considering the market conditions.
For further details, please contact our corporate office and Service center.
KOREA AIR MORNING CALM” Magazine Publication National Competency Standards Korea “Metalwork” Evaluation group Shila Hotel in Jeju Island Deliver
Shila Hotel Deliver
Kwangjuyo Deliver
Ehwa Womans University Deliver
Korean Air VIP Freebies Deliver
National Museum of Korea Deliver
Foundation Corporation
Korea Cosmetics Sulhwasoo Company Deliver
Grand Hyatt Hotel Deliverpspan
Konkuk University Forging Lecture Samyang 100 a centenary production
Kookmin University Foriging Lecture Daewoo Silver Art Company Establishment Silver
