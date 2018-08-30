Live Cell Imaging Market is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 8.82% by 2023

Live Cell Imaging Market 2018” published and examine by crystal market research which provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America overwhelmed by piece of the overall industry in 2016 intently took after by Europe. Liberal speculations and subsidizing accessible for look into in this field is the key driver in this district. Europe additionally held a noteworthy offer because of early appropriation of innovation. The developing maturing populace requests for concentrated research in perpetual sicknesses, for example, malignancy, neurodegeneration, and cardiovascular ailments. This has favoured immature microorganism explore and propelled microscopy.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Leica Microsystems, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Highlights:

The Live Cell Imaging Market was worth USD 3.51 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.51 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.82% during the forecast period. Live cell imaging is the investigation of cells continuously utilizing the pictures acquired from screening frameworks and magnifying lens. The innovation has adjusted the approach of researchers to think about proteins, atomic collaborations and inward structures of cells, cell forms and comprehend organic capacities. It empowers them to watch cells to get an inside and out investigation as opposed to concentrate the pictures of settled cells. Data with more accuracy can be acquired utilizing live cell imaging, which assumes a critical part in understanding cell flow in explore fields, for example, immunology, hereditary qualities, neurology, microbiology and others. Innovative headways in live cell imaging will satisfy the requests of scholarly establishments, government associations, pharmaceutical organizations and symptomatic labs.

Market Classification

By Product:

Consumable

Software

Equipment

By Technology:

Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)

Time lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP)

High content screening (HCS)

Other Technologies

By Application:

Developmental Biology

Cell Biology

Stem Cell & Drug Discovery

Other Applications

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Drivers & Restrains Outlook and Trend Analysis

The key components driving the world live cell imaging market are appropriation of high-content screening procedures, colossal government financing for cell based research, and rising frequencies of growth around the world. In any case, the shortage of gifted experts and staggering expense of high-content screening frameworks is a portion of the main considerations controlling the development of the market. The appropriation of high-content screening frameworks for essential screening and uses of live cell imaging in customized solutions presents development open doors for the market players.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Live Cell Imaging Market, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Live Cell Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Live Cell Imaging Sales and Sales Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.2. Global Live Cell Imaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.3. Equipment

5.3.1. Global Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Software

5.4.1. Global Software Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Consumable

5.5.1. Global Consumable Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

