Medical Diagnostic Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2023

The leading players in the market are Biomerieux, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Roche Qiagen, Amgenix International, BD, Cepheid, DiagCor, Hologic, Life Technologies, Randox Laboratories and Span Diagnostics. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Medical diagnostics render solution to cater to greater health challenges which the general public faces, like, the fight against antimicrobial resistance, and sepsis prevention and surveillance. Furthermore, they have a prime role in the control, prevention and surveillance of pandemics. These tests examine biological samples such as saliva, blood, skin, urine, etc., taken from patients; determine the existence of any type of viruses, bacteria, parasites or fungi along with any other secreted substances by an individual. Medical diagnostics is a process of carrying out diagnostic tests by making use of analysing reagents, apparatuses and systems to ascertain a pathological condition or a disease in a laboratory. The Medical Diagnostics Market has remarked significant demand in the recent years and is foreseen to grow tremendously in the forthcoming years. The global market for medical diagnostics is predicted to capture major share in the future as these diagnostic tools are user-friendly and are superiorly accessible. The increasing acceptance and use of point-of-care (POC) tests and with the introduction of biomarker-based tests globally, this market is sure to gain popularity during the forecast period.

North America held the biggest share of the overall industry based on income attributable to expanding geriatric populace base, rising awareness in patients towards the importance of lab tests, accessibility of cost effective tests associated with chronic sicknesses, for example, hepatitis C and AIDS. Developing interest for healthcare benefits in developing markets and the nearness of highly neglected clinical testing needs have brought about advancement of beneficial opportunities for development of research facility testing market in rising economies, for example, China and India.

Medical Diagnostic Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Million)

POC diagnostics

Molecular diagnostics

Hematology devices

Tissue diagnostics

Medical Diagnostic Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Medical diagnostics is a procedure of ascertaining as what/which condition or disease explains an individual’s signs and symptoms. It is frequently termed as diagnosis. A part of this is related to diagnostic tests which has observed an exponential rise in the sensitivity and preciseness in recent decades.

Medical diagnostic tests consists of making use of sophisticated laboratory tests, keeping a tab on external symptoms and intricate imaging procedures which enable in-depth non-invasive internal examinations.

The enhanced procedures for performing the diagnostics tests results in rendering precise patient data to the healthcare professional. The procedure of medical diagnostics is constituted when indication to differentiate a potential cause of the individual’s main symptoms from all the other probable causes is determined.

Some of the benefits of Medical diagnostics are –

Speed

Connectivity

Portability

Assurance

Convenience

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Medical Diagnostic Market, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Medical Diagnostic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Medical Diagnostic Sales and Sales Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.2. Global Medical Diagnostic Revenue and Revenue Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.3. POC Diagnostics

5.3.1. Global POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Molecular Diagnostics

5.4.1. Global Molecular Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Hematology Devices

5.5.1. Global Hematology Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Tissue Diagnostics

5.6.1. Global Tissue Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Clinical Microbiology Systems

5.7.1. Global Clinical Microbiology Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)….CONTINUED FOR TOC

Various healthcare facilities across the world are working towards permitting prompt detection of disease by presently dispersing their respective facilities in order to render medical services at remote locations and cost-efficiently. Since these tools for diagnosis are easily accessible and user-friendly, the global medical diagnostic situation is prognosticated to garner considerable traction in the forthcoming years.

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Medical Diagnostic Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

