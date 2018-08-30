Shelving Shop Group Delivers the Visual Merchandising Benefits of Vertical Wall Displays

Retailers have adopted visual merchandising into their store design in response to customers’ shifting buying behaviours. Shelving Shop Group offers vertical wall displays that maximise the visual impact of items and goods for easy product navigation and inspection.

[Camberley, 30/08/2018] Shelving Shop Group, a New Zealand-based expert in commercial and industrial storage, offers vertical wall displays for retail stores. Vertical wall displays present elements of visual merchandising that can increase sales and enhance the customers’ shopping experience.

Visual Merchandising and Tactile Interaction

Customers’ buying behaviours have shifted from choosing based on the actual goods to purchasing based on experiences, sensory environments and visual merchandising. A study published in 2017 in the Journal of Business and Retail Management Research observed that retail stores consider the design of their environment as part of their marketing strategy.

The study added that retail stores have adopted visual merchandising principles as part of their strategy as opposed to only focusing on price, promotion strategy, location and the products or services themselves. Nowadays, customers value the ability to physically engage with products or services before purchasing or hiring.

Vertical Wall Displays Maximise Customer Experience

To allow consumers to judge products based on their sensory experiences, Shelving Shop Group offers vertical wall displays that maximise the visual impact of the products. These sturdy shop fittings keep products organised in a seamless display that creates a focal point or a visual line. Since the items are displayed vertically, customers can easily navigate, handle and inspect products before buying them.

Specifically designed for New Zealand’s environment, Shelving Shop Group’s vertical wall displays can withstand heavy loads and seismic conditions. Made of robust raw materials, the wall brackets and channels keep items secure.

Shelving Shop Group’s line of vertical wall displays comes in a variety of styles and finishes. Clients can opt to have specialised components customised for their specific requirements.

About Shelving Shop Group

As New Zealand’s preferred supplier to large retail chains and smaller boutiques, Shelving Shop Group provides turn-key solutions with professional consultation, custom design work and installation services. The company offers commercial and industrial storage solutions that comply with international safety standards.

Visit https://www.shelvingshopgroup.co.nz/ for more information.