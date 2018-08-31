Potassium Thiosulfate Market Trends, Growth Prospect and Demand Analysis till 2025

United States Photoionization Detector Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. A Photoionization Detector, also termed as “PID”, is a category of the gas detectors. Characteristic photoionization detectors contain volatile organic compounds and additional gases in concentrations from sub-parts per billion to 10,000 parts per million (ppm). The Photoionization detector is an inexpensive and efficient detector for vapor and gas analytes.

Photoionization detector gives instant interpretations and is usually used as sensor for handheld transportable instruments or gas chromatography. Additionally, the battery-operated types and handheld ones are extensively used in industrial, military, and limited employed amenities for safety and health.

Additionally, their main usage is for monitoring employees’ likely contact with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as fuels, solvents, plastics & their precursors, degreasers, lubricants, heat transmission fluids, etc. through manufacturing procedures and waste management. United States Photoionization Detector Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography.

United States Photoionization Detector Market is categorized based on product types such as <10.6eV, >10.6eV. United States Photoionization Detector Industry is categorized based on application into Oil & Gas, Medical Devices, Building and Construction, Others.

United States Photoionization Detectors market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Photoionization Detectors sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

BW Technologies (Honeywell)

Drager Safety

Industrial Scientific Corporation

INFICON (Photovac Inc.)

Ion Science

3M

MSA Safety

Total Safety

PID Analyzers LLC (HNU)

RAE Systems

RKI Instruments

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Crowcon Detection Instruments

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Photoionization Detectors

Multi Photoionization Detectors

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Energy

Industrial

Environment

Medical Care

Other

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

