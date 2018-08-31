To Properly Tackle Issues on Shot Blasting Device

Shot blasting machine is a type of device that performs different treatments really well and tackles issues requiring hard manpower effort with aplomb. Certainly if it is polishing metal, clearing away dirt and rust or even surface treatment, there’s no better way. Engraving and etching form part of the process.

Why shot blasting machines require maintenance:

Using shot blasting equipment in daily use makes them prone to damage, rubbed parts, scrapes, cracking, hence, regular maintenance is required to keep the machinery fit and free of operational shortcomings. Professional solutions are helpful so that the problems can be solved smoothly.

Here are some problems that may arise during the operation:

Incomplete cleaning:

Surface cleansing can be hampered if the shots lack in quantity so we should add new shots and check grain size. We can also adjust the impeller head to the control cage window in case the shot direction is not properly angled. See if there is moisture in the media or mass and replace it immediately.

Dust Remover not working:

Verify if the dust remover is indeed not reverse blowing. It means the wires need to be connected in the right order as the reverse connection is making the air blower blow reversely. Also check the filter cartridge if there is any, and fit it properly along with the sealing at the joints. Clean the dust attached on the filter cartridge in time.

Screw Conveyer at fault:

Loosen any shotblasting material blocking the conveyer blade and clean the shot material after stopping the machine. Also see if the screw shaft is not curved or broken. Weld it if so and also straighten the blade diameter if out of shape.

Start is slow in movement:

If machine run is slow or doesn’t stop at once, then its electric components might be damaged. Excessive dust and grease in the electric box can also cause poor electric contacts. Check and clean the area or the time-delay device. Ensure you remove this debris from the area timely.

Shots collected in excess:

If the Dust Remover contains many shots, it means the blast volume of the dust remover is big. Adjust the vent to match the dust removing efficiency without absorbing the shots out.

Small yet effective options to maintain your shot machine can in fact make huge impact in the lifecycle of the machine and also provide efficacious operational results that can be as good as working with a brand new shot blaster. Hence, always do a thorough maintenance of your machine time and again to ensure there is no issue in the device and it gives you efficient working.