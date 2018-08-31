Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2020

Venous blood collection devices are vessels used for collection, sampling, and testing blood samples. These devices are easy to handle, provide mechanical protection as well as protection from contamination and radiation. Moreover, these blood collection devices offer the exact filling volume. The global venous blood collection devices market is driven by the increasing diagnostics and screening for numerous diseases, increasing health awareness leading to growing demand for blood collection devices for sampling, and with the growing preference for disposable products. Product development can be an attractive strategy for expanding the global venous blood collection devices market. However, restraints that are likely to hinder the growth of the venous blood collection devices market include risks associated with contamination, pressure on prices, and low-quality products from unknown manufacturers. The global market for venous blood collection devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.3% during 2017 to 2023.

Top Players in Venous Blood Collection Devices Market:

Some of the key players in the global venous blood collection devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), NIPRO Medical Corporation (Japan), Qiagen NV (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Greiner Bio One International GmbH (Greiner Group) (Austria), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sarstedt AG & Co (U.S.), F.L. Medical (Italy), Narang Medical (India), Soya Green Tec Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Biosigma (U.S.), Vital Diagnostice (ELITech Group) (U.S.), Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (U.S.), Hongyu Medical (China), SanLI (Myanmar.), KHB (U.S.), Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), CDRICH (China), Radiometer Medical ApS (Danaher Corporation/ Danrad ApS) (Denmark), Medtronic Plc (U.S.), Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.) (U.S.), Kabe Labortechnik GmbH (Germany), Allegro Medical Supplies Inc. (Scrip Products Corporation) (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation of Venous Blood Collection Devices Market:

The global venous blood collection devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into blood collection tubes, needles, vacuum blood collection system, microfluidic system, micro-container tubes, micro-hematocrit tubes, warming devices, and others. Other devices include a venous cannula and blood bags. The blood collection tube is further sub-segmented into plasma separation tube, heparin tube, serum separating tube, EDTA tube, and others. On the basis of material, the global venous blood collection devices market is segmented into plastic, glass, stainless steel, ceramic, and others. On the basis of application, the venous blood collection market is segmented into vein blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage. Vein blood gas sampling is further sub-segmented into the diagnosis of disease and acid-base status monitoring. On the basis of end-user, the global venous blood collection devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, the point of care, blood donation centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis of Venous Blood Collection Devices Market:

The global venous blood collection devices market consists of four regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region accounted for the largest market share of the global venous blood collection devices market owing to the fastest uptake of new surgical techniques and instruments in the North American region, thus driving the venous blood collection devices market. Moreover, the extensive use of screening techniques and high expenditure on health care in the U.S. is driving the market growth. The greater awareness in developed regions along with the good reimbursement scenario drive the Americas venous blood collection devices market.

The European region accounted for the second largest market owing to high income and healthcare penetration. The Asia Pacific region is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the growing healthcare sector in leading regions such as China and India. The major driving factors of the venous blood collection devices market are the increasing geriatric population, growth in demand for safe blood assortment technologies, increase in demand for improved blood sampling techniques, and increase in preference towards disposable products for the laboratory.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to factors such as rising R&D activities in the healthcare sector and extensive development of the healthcare infrastructure. Gulf nations such as the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia are projected to drive the Middle Eastern and African market. The government has undertaken various awareness programs for safe blood transfusion procedures which are further improving the health conditions in underdeveloped regions of Africa.

