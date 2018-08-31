Womens Health Diagnostics Market trends and dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

The global women’s health diagnostic market is witnessing considerable growth due to increasing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases in women and growing awareness among women about various health disorders. Moreover, growing prevalence of infectious diseases in women including hepatitis and HIV is supporting the growth of the market. Based on application, the prenatal genetic screening and carrier test segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about these tests is driving the growth of this segment.

The rapid growth in emerging economies with increasing number of diagnostic and imaging centers and increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing drives the growth of the market. However, high cost of diagnostic imaging systems and procedures, and shortage of skilled laboratory technicians are the key restraints hampering the growth of the global market.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for women’s health diagnostic owing to increased awareness, established healthcare industry, and increasing prevalence of cancer in this region. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global women’s health diagnostic market. The increasing incidence of lifestyle related health disorders and increasing demand for fertility test is the key growth driving factor of the U.S. women’s health diagnostic market.

Europe has been the second largest market for women’s health diagnostic, where the market is driven by the presence of a large pool of cancer patients, increasing healthcare expenditure and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure. In 2015, Germany led the European women’s health diagnostic market and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate in Europe, during forecast period. Globally, the women’s health diagnostic market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. The highest growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing per capita income leading to increasing standard of living, increasing healthcare spending, growing demand for better quality medical care, and awareness about women’s health diagnostic tests in the region.

The key players operating in the global women’s health diagnostic market are F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Alere Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Biomérieux SA.