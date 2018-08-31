woohoo doodh saves Pune from 1 million plastic bags and contributes to Plastic Ban initiative

woohoo doodh, India’s first fresh milk brand to introduce Gable Top packaging, has been following the “Pack Back” option for its customers. The farmfresh milk brand has been collecting empty cartons from their consumers & contributing in the process of being an eco-friendly brand that is doing their bit for the environment. After collection of the cartons the company takes it back and ensures a proper disposal. The brand is India’s first milk company to initiate Recyclable Paper based packaging since its inception in 2015.

As per a current market study, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad requires around 13 lakh liters of milk daily. Most of the milk is primarily served in plastic pouches. woohoo doodh supplies to 1,500 households in Pune & PCMC and has contributed close to 1 million liters of milk since its inception. Even though they are a growing startup, the brand has been working towards keeping the eco-system intact with its green initiative.

Rahul Uppal, CEO woohoo doodh, started this company with an objective to design a business model with an idea to keep it sustainable all across the value chain which included having an environment friendly packaging. To ensure the same, they imported a Gable Top machine from California and partnered with Parkson’s Packaging Ltd., which is India’s leading packaging company.

Rahul Uppal, founder of woohoo doodh says, “In India before woohoo doodh, milk cartons used were aseptic as they have 35% thick aluminum foil layer that is very difficult to separate & recycle. Gable top is the most common milk packaging across the globe and is commonly called as a refrigerated milk carton. Since inception of woohoo doodh, we have maintained an eco-friendly packaging that contributes to our idea of ‘happyness’ – because ‘the Earth is happy, we are happy!’

He adds, “We advocate the use of gable top across the industry and are open to helping new and upcoming brands with packaging.”

Gable top consists of 3 layers, 1 thick layer of recyclable virgin paper pulp board which is 90% of the carton. 2 thin layers on either side of the paperboard are of PE (Polyethylene) coating which is the remaining 10% of the carton. Gable top can be easily shredded in any paper mill and can be segregated as paper waste from households.