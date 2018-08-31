Zinc Dichloride Market Latest Report With Forecast 2015 – 2023

Zinc dichloride is an inorganic salt of zinc and hydrochloric acid. It is also known as zinc (II) chloride, zinc chloride and zinc butter in the industry. It is widely utilized in the textile industry for textile processing and in the chemical industry for synthesis of chemicals. Zinc dichloride is a white or clear, odorless, hygroscopic (in anhydrous form), crystalline solid highly soluble in water and in solvents such as ethanol, glycerol, acetone and benzene. Zinc dichloride is commonly available in hydrate forms as the anhydrous form tends to crystallize in presence of moist air. Zinc dichloride is supplied in the market in industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade formulations. Zinc dichloride has high toxicity and prolonged or repeated exposure to skin and eyes or inhalation may cause damage to organs. Zinc dichloride is acutely toxic if ingested and may cause severe organ failure. Zinc dichloride releases highly corrosive gases when burned.

Zinc dichloride is primarily used by the textile industry as a processing aid for textiles. Zinc dichloride also finds application as a processing aid in the pulp and paper industry. Zinc dichloride, in its concentrated (64%) aqueous solution dissolves starch and cellulosic materials. This property is useful for processing of textiles and paper. It is also employed by the chemical industry for the organic syntheses of alkyl chlorides as an essential ingredient of the Lucas Reagent (HCl and ZnCl2). Zinc dichloride is also used in forensic laboratories for detecting fingerprints and as an ingredient in the smoke grenades by defense forces across the world. Zinc dichloride is widely used in metallurgical fluxes for soldering with metal surfaces. A very dilute solution of zinc dichloride has been conventionally used as disinfectant and a mouth wash ingredient.

Some of the market players include Alfa Aesar (Johnson Matthey Group), Merck Millipore, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., and Zaclon LLC. among many others.