battery hydrometers suppliers in hyderabad

Asian Scientific Instruments are pre-eminent Manufacturer Of Top Tech Haemometer In India. We manufacture and supplies a wide range of Top Tech Haemometer which is extensively used to analyze the blood ingredients of a person who suffers from diabetes and other diseases. Haemometer is moulded from thermosetting phenol formaldehyde resin which makes it resistant to most laboratory reagents. It is very convenient to handle, light in weight and also provides unlimited service. Our product reliability, simplicity and rugged construction makes this kit suitable for use in the field where laboratory services are unavailable. The raw material which is used in the manufacturing of products is tested strictly by the qualified professionals to make sure that the final product is of premium quality and free from all kind of defect. Our products are best in the industry as they are specially manufactured according to international and national quality management standards. The permanent non-fading colour standards are made with optical precision for accurate and exact matching of colour. They are comparable to international master colour standards of haemoglobin values.