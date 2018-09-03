Global High Performance Composite Market Growth and Trends 2017-2024 Research Report

Value Market Research offers High Performance Composite Market research report covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the High Performance Composite market over the forecast period 2018–2024. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the high performance composite market include Arkema SA, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Corp., Koninklijke Tencate NV, Owen Corning, Sgl Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd, and Toray Industries. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Increase in fuel prices and a rise in demand for automobiles globally is expected to propel the need for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles across the globe. Carbon fiber application in wind energy is a major application segment for carbon fiber and its composites. Owing to stringent carbon emission norms, there is a great demand for renewable energy sources from developed countries. Wind energy is one of the cleanest forms of renewable energy. The increased capacities of wind energy installations are expected to be a boon for the carbon fiber market. The building & construction industry has traditionally been the largest consumer of glass fibers. Glass fiber reinforced composites find extensive use in various residential, non-residential, and commercial building applications. However, recyclability concerns of high performance composite may hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of high performance composite.

Market Segmentation

The broad high performance composite market has been sub-grouped into fiber, resins and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Fibers

Carbon Fibre

S-Glass

Aramid Fibre

By Resins

Epoxy

Thermoplastics

Polyester

Phenolics

Others

By Applications

Aerospace

Industrial and Automotive

Defence and Safety

Energy

Consumer

Construction

Electronics

Others

