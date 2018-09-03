Global Orthobiologics Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Orthobiologics Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Orthobiologics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Orthobiologics.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Orthobiologics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Orthobiologics Market are Harvest Technologies Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Nuvasive, Inc., Bioventus LLC, Kuros Biosciences Ltd. and Arthrex, Inc. According to report the global orthobiologics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Orthobiologics are substances that orthopaedic surgeons use to help injuries heal more quickly. They are used to improve the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in your body. Anything that is concerned with muscles, ligaments and joints is considered orthopedic. Disorders are ailments, injuries or diseases that cause knee problems, whiplash, dislocated shoulder, torn cartilages, foot pain and fibromyalgia. These are only a few of the known orthopedic disorders. There are as many treatments for orthopedic disorders as there are problems and injuries in the muscles, ligaments and joints. Orthopedic treatments and devices have helped restore a normal lifestyle for millions of patients globally.

The increasing incidence of sports injuries, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity, combined with the ever-increasing aging population globally is the key growth drivers of the global orthobiologics market. Along with these factors, increasing R&D investments and collaborations between leading medical device and biotechnology companies, leading to advent of advanced orthobiologics is expected to increase the base for growth of orthobiologics.

Segment Covered

The report on global orthobiologics market covers segments such as, type, application and end-use. On the basis of type the global orthobiologics market is categorized into allografts, bone morphogenic proteins, demineralised bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, joint fluid therapy (viscosupplementation), stem cell therapies and soft tissue repair. On the basis of application the global orthobiologics market is categorized into spinal fusion, trauma repair, reconstructive surgery, soft-tissue injuries and fracture recovery. On the basis of end-use the global orthobiologics market is categorized into hospitals, dental clinics and facilities and research & academic institutes.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global orthobiologics market such as, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Harvest Technologies Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Nuvasive, Inc., Bioventus LLC, Kuros Biosciences Ltd. and Arthrex, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global orthobiologics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of orthobiologics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the orthobiologics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the orthobiologics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

